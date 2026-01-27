Presidency Reassures Public of Tinubu’s Health Following Minor Stumble in Turkey

President Bola Tinubu is in good health and remains fully active despite a brief physical incident during his current official state visit to Turkey. The Nigerian government addressed social media footage showing the President losing his footing during a formal welcome ceremony in Ankara on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that the Presidency attributed the minor stumble to a poorly laid blue carpet at the event venue rather than any underlying medical condition. Official spokesmen stated that the President recovered his balance immediately and was able to proceed with his diplomatic schedule without any interruption or need for medical attention.

The clarification was issued as a direct response to concerns raised by Nigerians online after footage of the incident began to circulate. The government emphasized that such minor slips are common occurrences at public events and should not be interpreted as a sign of illness, especially given the President’s intensive international schedule.

Since the incident, President Tinubu has remained fully engaged, participating in several high-level meetings with Turkish authorities. these discussions are part of a strategic state visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Türkiye, with a particular focus on economic cooperation and defense.

The President is currently involved in bilateral talks and is scheduled to address a joint press conference with his Turkish hosts later this evening. Members of his delegation noted that he remains in high spirits and is committed to the strategic objectives of the visit, which include securing new investment opportunities for Nigeria.

The Presidency has urged the general public to disregard unfounded rumors and speculations regarding the President’s wellbeing. The official statement concluded by reaffirming that the administration is maintaining full transparency regarding the President’s status and that he remains physically capable of carrying out his constitutional duties.