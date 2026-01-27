Kaduna Governor Launches Road Reconstruction Project at ABU Zaria

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has officially performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and comprehensive upgrading of the 60-kilometre internal road network at the Samaru Main Campus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. This infrastructure intervention aims to transform the physical landscape of the historic institution, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and functional capacity.

Okay News reports that the project was flagged off on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, with the Governor emphasizing that the upgrade will include the installation of modern drainage systems, street lighting, pedestrian walkways, and specialized routes to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities. Although ABU is a federal institution, the Governor noted that his administration views the project as a vital investment in the future of the state’s educated populace.

During the event, Governor Sani explained that the project goes beyond simple road repairs, focusing instead on the dignity and safety of the university community. He highlighted that a well-mapped internal road system is essential for the rapid movement of emergency services and security personnel, while also creating a more conducive environment for academic research and learning.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Adamu Ahmed, expressed profound gratitude for the Governor’s strategic intervention. He noted that the project comes at a crucial time for the institution and praised the state government for its additional support in providing land grants for staff housing, which he described as a major boost to institutional morale and stability.

In addition to the educational benefits, the Governor pointed out that the construction phase will provide an immediate socio-economic boost to the Zaria area. Local artisans and laborers from Sabon Gari and surrounding communities are expected to be engaged in the project, stimulating the local economy and providing valuable job opportunities for the youth in the region.

As the oldest university in Northern Nigeria, ABU Zaria continues to be a cornerstone of leadership and professional development in the country. The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining high engineering standards throughout the project’s execution, ensuring that the new infrastructure is both durable and environmentally sustainable for future generations of scholars.