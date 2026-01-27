NISO Confirms Restoration of Power After National Grid Collapse

Electricity supply across Nigeria has been fully restored following a disruption that affected parts of the national power grid on Tuesday morning. The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) confirmed that normal operations have resumed in all areas impacted by the incident.

Okay News had reported that the disturbance occurred at about 10:48 a.m. and was traced to a voltage fault originating from the Gombe Transmission Substation. The issue quickly spread through the transmission network, affecting key substations including Jebba, Kainji, and later Ayede.

According to NISO, the voltage instability led to the tripping of several transmission lines and power-generating units, causing what it described as a partial system collapse. The disruption briefly reduced electricity supply in some regions, sparking concerns among consumers and reports of a nationwide outage.

The system operator explained that technical teams responded immediately by deploying corrective measures aimed at stabilising the grid. These emergency actions helped contain the disturbance and prevent a total shutdown of the national power system.

NISO stated that restoration efforts commenced around 11:11 a.m., barely twenty minutes after the incident began. The process was completed successfully, with electricity supply gradually returned to affected areas and the grid brought back to normal operating conditions.

The agency also clarified that contrary to reports in some sections of the media, the incident did not amount to a total grid collapse. It stressed that only parts of the network were affected and that the situation was swiftly managed to minimise disruption.

NISO advised the public to rely on verified updates from official sources for accurate information on grid operations, adding that further details about the incident are available on its official website.