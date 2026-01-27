Tinubu Seeks More Federal High Court Judges, Health Law Changes

The Nigerian Senate has formally received multiple requests from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including proposals aimed at strengthening the judiciary and reforming the country’s health sector. The communications were presented at plenary as lawmakers resumed legislative activities after a five-week recess for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Okay News reports that one of the key requests from the President is an amendment to the Federal High Court Act to allow for an increase in the number of judges from 70 to 90. The proposed expansion is intended to address the growing workload of the court and improve the speed of justice delivery across the country.

In addition to the judicial expansion proposal, the President also asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Justice Oyewole Joseph Kayode as a Justice of the Supreme Court. The request was formally read on the floor of the Senate by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in line with constitutional requirements.

The Senate also received a separate bill from the President seeking amendments to 24 existing health sector laws. The proposed legislation is expected to modernise Nigeria’s healthcare legal framework and align it with current realities in public health administration and service delivery.

In his welcome address at the resumption of plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio reaffirmed the legislature’s commitment to enacting laws that directly improve the lives and welfare of Nigerian citizens. He assured that the Senate would give due attention to all executive requests placed before it in the national interest.

During the session, the Senate also paid tribute to the late Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District. Lawmakers observed a minute of silence in his honour, followed by a brief suspension of proceedings as a mark of respect.

The Senate is expected to refer the presidential requests and bills to relevant committees in the coming days for further legislative consideration and action.