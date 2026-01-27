Man Sprays US Rep Ilhan Omar With Liquid During Minneapolis Town Hall

A public forum in Minneapolis was interrupted on Tuesday evening when an unidentified man lunged toward Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar and sprayed her with a pungent liquid. The assault occurred as the Congresswoman was addressing a crowd of constituents regarding the recent surge in federal immigration enforcement activities in the state.

Local law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak, who was immediately tackled by a security guard and taken into custody. Okay News reports that Kazmierczak has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail on a charge of third-degree assault. Forensic scientists were called to the scene to analyze the substance, which witnesses described as having a sharp, ammonia-like odor that caused minor throat irritation for some nearby attendees.

The disruption took place just as Representative Omar was renewing her calls for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. She was speaking about the recent deaths of local residents Alex Pretti and Renee Good during federal raids when the assailant, seated in the front row, stood up and discharged a syringe toward her.

Despite the shocking nature of the attack, Omar remained remarkably composed, refusing to end the meeting early or seek immediate medical attention. After a very brief pause to wipe off the liquid, she defiantly told the audience that she would not give in to threats and continued the town hall for nearly thirty more minutes. Her office later released a statement confirming she was uninjured, quoting her as saying, “I’m a survivor, so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work.”

The incident highlights a dramatic escalation in political hostility within the country. The U.S. Capitol Police recently disclosed that threat assessment cases against members of Congress spiked by nearly 58% in 2025, reaching a record high of 14,938 investigated instances. This surge in recorded threats has been a point of concern for both political parties as tensions continue to simmer over domestic policies and immigration enforcement.

Critics have pointed to recent political rhetoric as a contributing factor to the heightened volatility. Just hours before the assault, President Donald Trump had targeted Omar during a speech in Iowa, repeating his characterization of the lawmaker as “garbage.” While the investigation into Kazmierczak’s specific motives is still ongoing, the attack has sparked a fresh wave of condemnation across the political spectrum, with many lawmakers emphasizing that physical violence has no place in democratic discourse.