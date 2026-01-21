CAN Criticises Police Communication On Kaduna Worshippers Abduction, Calls For Swift Rescue

Nigeria’s leading Christian umbrella body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has criticised the initial public communication by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the reported abduction of worshippers in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, north-western Nigeria, warning that poorly handled security messaging can deepen public fear and weaken trust.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, and signed by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the organisation said it reviewed the police statement on the incident and raised concerns about how the matter was presented to the public before what it described as thorough verification.

Okay News reports that CAN acknowledged the difficulty of confirming security incidents, especially in remote communities, but insisted that such challenges should not lead to communication that appears insensitive where human lives are involved.

“The initial public dismissal of reports about this incident, before thorough verification, was deeply troubling,” the association said.

“It generated confusion, heightened fear, and unfairly questioned the credibility of nearly 170 worshippers, their families, clergy, and eyewitnesses who raised the alarm,” the statement added.

CAN said it understood the need to prevent panic, but warned that efforts to manage public anxiety should not be expressed in ways that suggest denial or indifference. “While the need to prevent panic is understandable, caution must not be communicated in ways that suggest denial or indifference,” the association said.

Archbishop Okoh noted that a later confirmation of the incident by the police was an important step, and he commended the Inspector-General of Police, the head of Nigeria’s national police organisation, for directing the deployment of operational and intelligence assets to the affected area.

However, CAN said the response should go beyond deployments and include a more disciplined, people-focused and empathetic approach to crisis communication, particularly because statements from senior security officials can shape public confidence.

“Statements made by senior security officials carry significant weight and should therefore be guided by due diligence, empathy, and a clear understanding of their impact on public trust and social stability,” the statement said.

Beyond the immediate incident in Kaduna State, CAN urged security agencies and relevant authorities to strengthen coordination and verification processes, stressing that credible reports from communities should be treated seriously and promptly.

“Victims must be protected, genuine distress calls respected, and misinformation, whether dismissive or sensational, avoided,” CAN said.

The association also appealed to governments at all levels in Nigeria to address persistent insecurity with renewed urgency, warning that repeated incidents continue to put lives at risk, disrupt worship, and erode confidence in the state’s ability to protect citizens.

“We make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of all those abducted,” the statement said.

“We pray that they are returned safely and unharmed, and we urge security agencies to intensify all efforts: operational, intelligence, and diplomatic, towards securing their swift rescue,” it added.

CAN said it remains committed to peace, justice and the defence of human dignity, and will continue to support affected communities while engaging authorities toward safety, accountability and lasting security.