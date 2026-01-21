Nigerian Military Says Bello Turji Is In “Panic” As Troops Tighten Net Across North-West

Nigeria’s military says notorious armed bandit leader Bello Turji is now moving frequently and operating under intense pressure as security forces expand coordinated operations across north-western Nigeria.

Okay News reports that Major General Warrah Idris, the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, said intelligence from ongoing missions shows Turji and other armed group leaders are struggling to cope with the pace of military action.

Speaking in Zamfara State, a conflict-hit state in north-western Nigeria, Idris briefed defence correspondents during a tour of the operation’s area of responsibility, explaining that the military is combining ground offensives with human-sourced intelligence and technology-backed surveillance to track and disrupt violent groups.

“Based on the most current intelligence received, Bello Turji and others are currently in confusion and panic because of the intensity of our current operations. They are relocating after every few hours, every few days,” he said.

Idris also challenged narratives suggesting the bandit leader holds territory, saying claims that Turji controls any Local Government Area (LGA) or villages are designed to amplify fear and boost the image of armed groups that are constantly evading troops.

“How does a person who does not have a permanent location control an axis or a local government?

“I dare Bello Turji to come out and present a single local government that he is controlling,” he said.

The Nigerian Army officer added that other wanted bandit leaders, including Gwaska, Ado Aleru and Dogo Gide, are also under active pursuit across the theatre, insisting the military is using “all available intelligence platforms” to find and dismantle their networks.

“All things being equal, Bello Turji will soon be history in the North-West region,” Idris said.

On reports of a planned release of 70 bandits, Idris said the force had not received any official directive, circular, or letter supporting such a move, urging the public to treat the claim as unverified.

“We have not received any circular, letter or formal information regarding the release of 70 terrorists. What we are hearing are rumours, and we consider them fake news,” he said.

He warned that misinformation is becoming more common, adding that fabricated content, including materials created using Artificial Intelligence (AI), can worsen public fear and complicate security operations if shared without verification.

Idris said the military is also strengthening regional coordination to limit cross-border movement by armed groups, noting improved intelligence sharing with neighbouring countries such as the Republic of Niger and the Republic of Benin, both in West Africa.

He disclosed that several fighters linked to the Lakurawa terrorists were killed during operations “last month” around the Kamba general area, with weapons and motorcycles recovered, while stressing that the military would keep up sustained action against banditry and terrorism.

“We are ready to work, get more work and look for more work,” he said, adding that operational challenges are typically handled through appropriate military channels rather than discussed publicly.

Turji is widely identified by Nigerian security agencies as one of the most violent and influential leaders of armed bandit groups in north-western Nigeria, with allegations linking his network to kidnappings for ransom, mass killings, cattle rustling, village raids and arson in rural communities.

The security situation in parts of Sokoto State, a state in north-western Nigeria, also featured in the briefing, following reports of threats around settlements near Tidibali. Residents who fled the area were said to have started returning after military intervention.