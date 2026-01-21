Kano Governor Gifts House, Lifetime Support to Father of Slain Family

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a comprehensive welfare package for the grieving father whose wife and six children were brutally murdered in the Chiranci Dorayi area of the state. The compassionate gesture includes the gift of a new house, full sponsorship for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, and lifetime welfare support to help the bereaved man rebuild his life after the tragedy.

Okay News reports that the announcement was made on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, during a condolence visit by the Governor to the family. In a statement released by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf expressed profound sympathy for the widower and directed that a “new and befitting house” be provided immediately to aid in his rehabilitation and social reintegration.

Beyond the housing and pilgrimage sponsorship, the Governor pledged that the state government would take full responsibility for the man’s ongoing welfare. The package also includes provisions to support him should he choose to remarry in the future, with the government promising to meet all necessary requirements to facilitate his fresh start.

On the issue of justice, Governor Yusuf issued a directive to the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice to fast-track the prosecution of the suspects who have already been apprehended in connection with the killings. He vowed that anyone found guilty of the heinous crime would face the full weight of the law. He also commended the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) for their swift cooperation in making the arrests.

In a moving response to the government’s intervention, the bereaved father announced the donation of his personal residence—where the tragedy occurred—to the Kano State Government. He requested that the property be converted into an Islamiyya school to serve the local community, a gesture intended to turn a site of sorrow into a place of learning and faith.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf extended his condolences to other prominent families in the state. He visited the family of the late Dr. Bature AbdulAziz, President of the National Patriotic Elders Forum for Peace and Unity, as well as Baba Umar, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Private and Voluntary Schools Board, who recently lost his mother. The Governor offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased.