Ex-Nigeria Justice Minister Malami Alleges Rights Violations After Re-Arrest

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s former attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, has accused the country’s domestic intelligence service of violating his fundamental rights following his re-arrest in Abuja.

Malami, a senior lawyer and former cabinet minister under ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, is currently facing trial alongside his wife and son over allegations bordering on money laundering.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and initially remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Nigeria’s capital.

Okay News reports that on January 7, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted Malami bail in the sum of ₦500 million.

However, shortly after completing bail formalities and stepping out of the Kuje facility on Monday, operatives of the Department of State Services reportedly arrested him again.

The re-arrest followed reports that arms were allegedly discovered at Malami’s residence, a claim his camp has strongly denied.

Mohammed Doka, Malami’s media aide, in a statement issued on Wednesday, described the arms allegation as “false, unsubstantiated and unsupported by any official record,” insisting that neither the former minister’s family nor his legal representatives had been formally notified of any such discovery.

“We categorically reject claims that any cache of arms or ammunition was discovered in any residence linked to Abubakar Malami, SAN,” the statement reads.

“These claims are false, unsubstantiated and unsupported by any official record, judicial document or lawful disclosure. No such discovery has been formally communicated to his family or legal representatives.”

Doka further rejected insinuations linking Malami to terrorism or terrorism financing, describing such narratives as speculative and irresponsible.

“We also firmly deny allegations or insinuations linking Abubakar Malami, SAN, to terrorism, terrorism financing or related activities,” he said. “Such claims have been advanced without naming a single individual, organisation, transaction, date or piece of verifiable evidence.”

Beyond the disputed allegations, Malami’s camp raised concerns over his current detention conditions, accusing the DSS of denying him access to his family and legal team.

“Since his arrest on Monday by the DSS, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has been denied access to his family, legal team and associates,” the statement said.

“This prolonged isolation raises legitimate concerns regarding his safety, welfare and constitutionally guaranteed rights, including access to legal counsel and family contact.”

The aide also expressed concern about what he described as emotional and reputational damage caused by what he called sensational reporting and unverified claims.

Malami is a prominent member of the African Democratic Congress and has publicly declared his intention to contest the governorship of Kebbi State in Nigeria’s 2027 elections. His supporters argue that this political context makes the latest developments especially sensitive.

“Against this background, the political undertones now surrounding this matter cannot be ignored,” the statement added. “Legal processes must remain insulated from political considerations.”