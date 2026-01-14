China Reportedly Blocks Entry of Nvidia’s H200 AI Chips Despite US Export Approval

Chinese authorities have reportedly instructed customs agents to block the entry of Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips, effectively halting imports of the advanced hardware just days after the US government formally approved their export.

Okay News reports that in addition to the customs directives, Chinese government officials summoned domestic technology companies to meetings on Tuesday, explicitly instructing them not to purchase the chips unless absolutely necessary. Sources familiar with the matter described the officials’ wording as severe enough to constitute a “ban for now,” though it remains unclear if the measure is a permanent policy or a temporary negotiation tactic.

The move creates a complex diplomatic and economic standoff, as the H200—Nvidia’s second most powerful AI processor—was only approved for export by the Trump administration earlier this week, with the US government set to take a 25% fee on sales. While Chinese firms have reportedly placed orders for over two million of the chips to fuel their AI development, Beijing’s restriction may be a strategic play to force reliance on domestic alternatives like Huawei’s Ascend series.

Analysts also suggest the blockade could be a bargaining chip ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Beijing in April to meet with President Xi Jinping. By stalling the sales, Beijing may be attempting to gain leverage to dismantle broader US-led technology controls, mirroring a similar de facto ban placed on Nvidia’s weaker H20 chips last year which significantly impacted the company’s market share in China.