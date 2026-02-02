China Slams Dalai Lama’s Grammy Win, Calls It Political Manipulation

China has sharply criticised the Dalai Lama’s unexpected win at the Grammy Awards, accusing organisers and supporters of using the ceremony to push what it described as anti-China political messaging. The Tibetan spiritual leader won in the audiobook category for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, a result that drew immediate condemnation from Beijing.

Okay News reports that China’s foreign ministry said it strongly opposes the use of cultural or artistic platforms for political purposes, stressing that its position on the Dalai Lama remains “clear and consistent.” Beijing continues to regard the 90-year-old, who has lived in exile since 1959, as a separatist figure despite his global recognition as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The Dalai Lama, who resides in Dharamshala, India, responded to the award by expressing gratitude, saying he viewed the honour not as a personal achievement but as recognition of shared human responsibility. The Grammy was accepted on his behalf by musician Rufus Wainwright, who featured on the winning audiobook.

Tensions between China and the Tibetan spiritual leader have remained high, especially following his recent confirmation that he would name a successor. While Tibetan Buddhist tradition holds that the Dalai Lama is reincarnated, Beijing insists any succession must comply with Chinese laws, a stance that has renewed fears among Tibetans in exile of increased state control over the region.