UCC Holding And PIPECARE Launch Joint Venture To Build Syria Pipeline Integrity Platform

UCC Holding and PIPECARE Group have signed a joint venture partnership at the LNG2026 Conference and Exhibition, an international liquefied natural gas event held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, to form a new company named UCC PIPECARE.

Okay News reports that the partners said the new joint venture is designed to become the main vehicle and preferred national contractor for pipeline integrity, inspection, rehabilitation, and other pipeline lifecycle services in Syria, a Middle Eastern country with extensive energy and public utility networks.

According to the announcement, UCC PIPECARE plans to work with the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) and other relevant ministries and public authorities across Syria. The goal is to create what the partners described as a national platform focused on protecting, restoring, and extending the life of pipeline systems, while also securing long-term and recurring service contracts.

The joint venture said its national infrastructure focus will cover oil and gas pipelines, including the Baniyas networks, as well as water transmission and cross-country water pipelines. It will also include drainage and sewerage networks, and future export pipelines and terminals.

UCC PIPECARE also outlined the end-to-end services it intends to provide. These include pre-inspection cleaning and preparation, in-line inspection and advanced diagnostics, and integrity assessments such as fitness-for-purpose evaluations. Other services listed are digital integrity enablement, rehabilitation and repair execution, and emergency response and remediation planning.

The partners said the joint venture will prioritize building permanent in-country capacity through technology transfer, training, and knowledge localization. They added that they aim to create thousands of jobs through direct employment and local supply-chain development as operations expand.

Ramez AlKhayyat, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of UCC Holding, said: “Through UCC PIPECARE, we are establishing a dedicated national platform to protect, extend, and rehabilitate Syria’s vital pipeline infrastructure across energy, water, and municipal networks. Our objective is to deliver reliable, long-term pipeline lifecycle services aligned with national priorities and infrastructure resilience, creating jobs and knowledge transform in the sector.”

Khaled ElShami, Founder and Chairman of PIPECARE Group, said: “This JV brings together project delivery scale and world-class inspection and integrity technology enabling a shift from reactive repairs to structured lifecycle integrity management. UCC PIPECARE will support safer operation, improved reliability, and sustainable capability through local talent development and knowledge transfer.”

Following the signing at LNG2026, the companies said they will move to operational readiness, engage stakeholders within SPC and other relevant authorities, and begin rolling out priority inspection and rehabilitation programmes aligned with Syria’s infrastructure needs.