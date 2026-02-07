Clintons Ask US Congress To Hear Epstein Testimony In Public, Reject Closed-Door Session

Former United States President Bill Clinton and former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have asked a United States congressional panel to hold their testimony on links to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in open session, saying a public hearing would reduce room for political games.

The couple had been directed to give closed-door depositions before the United States House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which is examining Epstein’s ties to powerful people and how information connected to his crimes was handled.

In a statement, the committee said Hillary Clinton will appear for her deposition on Thursday, 26 February 2026, while Bill Clinton is scheduled for Friday, 27 February 2026.

Okay News reports that Democrats argue the investigation is being used to attack political opponents of United States President Donald Trump, rather than to carry out proper oversight. They also point to the fact that Trump, who has been described as a longtime Epstein associate, has not been called to testify.

Republicans on the committee had earlier warned that they could move to hold the Clintons in contempt if they failed to appear, but the couple has since agreed to testify. However, Bill Clinton insisted that keeping the sessions private would be unfair.

Speaking on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Bill Clinton said a closed-door deposition would feel like being tried in a “kangaroo court,” and urged lawmakers to move the testimony into a public setting.

Hillary Clinton also pushed for openness, saying the couple had already told the committee “what we know.” She added that if lawmakers wanted a fight, they should do it where the public can see it.

The debate comes after the United States Justice Department released what it described as the latest batch of “Epstein files,” including more than three million documents, photographs, and videos linked to its investigation of Epstein, who died in custody in 2019. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.

Bill Clinton’s name appears frequently in the released materials, but no evidence has emerged linking either Bill or Hillary Clinton to criminal activity, based on the information publicly known so far.

The former president has previously acknowledged travelling on Epstein’s plane in the early 2000s for humanitarian work connected to the Clinton Foundation, the family’s nonprofit organisation. Bill Clinton has also said he never visited Epstein’s private island.

Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 United States presidential election, said she had no meaningful interactions with Epstein. She also said she never flew on his plane and never visited his island.