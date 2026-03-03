Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Saudi Arabia Amid Middle East Tensions

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Cristiano Ronaldo, captain and forward for Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, has departed Saudi Arabia for Madrid, Spain, following rising tensions in the Middle East after coordinated United States and Israeli military strikes in Iran. Okay News reports that the 41-year-old left Riyadh late on Monday night, boarding his £61 million ($81 million) Bombardier Global Express 6500 private jet.

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo’s departure comes amid a series of regional military incidents. The United States Embassy in Riyadh was struck by two drones overnight, while Iranian state media reported that a command and staff building in Bahrain had been destroyed. These developments have heightened security concerns across the Gulf region.

Riyadh, where Ronaldo resides with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children, has been directly affected by these regional conflicts. The report noted, “Riyadh, where Ronaldo lives with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children, has been affected by attacks linked to the regional conflict.”

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 confirmed that Ronaldo’s private jet departed Riyadh at 8:00 pm West African Time (WAT, GMT+1) on Monday and arrived in Madrid at approximately 1:00 am Central European Time (CET, GMT+1), flying over Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

The move comes after the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on Friday, February 28, 2026, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of several Iranian leaders. Early on Sunday, March 1, Iranian state media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed, announcing 40 days of national mourning and a seven-day holiday across the country.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed the drone strike on the United States Embassy, stating, “A limited fire broke out at the United States Embassy in Riyadh after it was hit by two drones,” and added that the strike caused only “minor material damage.”

Ronaldo’s relocation to Madrid comes as the region faces ongoing uncertainty, with residents and foreign nationals advised to monitor security developments closely.