4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Iran Amid Regional Tensions

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the city of Khonj in Iran’s southern Fars Province on Tuesday morning, causing mild tremors but resulting in no reported casualties or major structural damage.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the natural tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers in a largely rural region approximately 55 kilometers from Gerash.

Okay News reports that the seismic event immediately sparked intense online speculation regarding a potential underground nuclear test, given the rapidly escalating military conflict between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition.

However, scientific experts quickly dismissed the rumors, confirming that the tremors were the clear result of natural tectonic plate movements typical of the highly active Zagros fold-thrust belt, with no seismic evidence suggesting an artificial explosion.

While the earthquake was determined to be a natural event, international focus remains heavily locked on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Tuesday that the entrance buildings to Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant sustained fresh structural damage during the recent allied airstrikes, though the UN nuclear watchdog emphasized that the core enrichment facility remains intact with no radiological leaks detected.