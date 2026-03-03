Nigeria Prepares to Swear In Olatunji Disu as Substantive Inspector-General of Police

LAGOS, Nigeria — The Nigeria Police Force has officially released the portrait of Olatunji Disu, who is set to be sworn in as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The announcement was made through a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

In the portrait, Disu is formally recognized as the Inspector-General of Police, ahead of the planned swearing-in ceremony by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the Federal Executive Council meeting. The appointment follows the unanimous endorsement of Disu by the Nigeria Police Council on Monday, March 2, 2026.

“The swearing-in ceremony will take place during the Federal Executive Council meeting scheduled for the same day,” stated Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, emphasizing the official nature of the appointment.

Disu, 59, assumed the role of acting IGP last week after the resignation of his predecessor, Kayode Egbetokun, who cited “family issues” in his resignation letter. Before his appointment, Disu served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police overseeing the Special Protection Unit and the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Annex in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city.

Born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State, Disu joined the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. He holds multiple qualifications in public administration, forensic investigation, criminology, security studies, legal psychology, and entrepreneurship, reflecting a broad professional foundation in law enforcement and public service.

Disu has a long-standing working relationship with President Tinubu, having served under him during Tinubu’s tenure as Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. During that period, while Egbetokun was Chief Security Officer, Disu functioned as the Governor’s Aide-de-Camp, a position that involved close coordination with state security operations.

Okay News reports that the release of Disu’s official portrait and his pending confirmation underscores the continuity in leadership within the Nigeria Police Force, which is responsible for maintaining law and order across the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.