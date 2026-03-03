Beit Shemesh, Israel – Tensions have intensified in the Middle East after Iran on Monday held a mass funeral in the southern city of Minab for 165 schoolgirls and staff killed when their primary school was obliterated during the first day of allied airstrikes.

Okay News reports that while the Minab tragedy has drawn fierce international condemnation, Israeli leadership is focusing its outrage on a retaliatory Iranian missile strike that killed nine civilians in the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh.

Visiting the site of the attack on Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar forcefully condemned Iran, stating that the “terror regime” deliberately targets civilian populations, including mothers and children. He used the occasion to call on the international community to sever all ties with Iran.

However, Sa’ar’s impassioned plea has drawn sharp criticism from global observers who point to a glaring double standard. While the Israeli government swiftly denounced the tragic loss of nine civilian lives in Beit Shemesh as “deliberate murder,” it has simultaneously deflected responsibility for the deaths of the 165 children and educators in Minab.

The US and Israeli militaries have either claimed ignorance of the school strike or stated they are “looking into” reports of civilian harm, even as international bodies like the United Nations and UNESCO demand an impartial investigation into what they describe as a horrific violation of international humanitarian law.