PDP South West Denies Any Congress as Turaki Faction Claims Authority

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria — The South West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of Nigeria’s main opposition political parties, has rejected reports that it has scheduled congresses across the region.

The denial was issued on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State in south-western Nigeria. The statement came from Sanya Atofarati, the South West Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, who described circulating claims of planned congresses as “false and mischievous.”

“At no time has the party approved or announced any state congress in the South West,” Atofarati said.

Okay News reports that the clarification follows the circulation of what party officials called unofficial timetables suggesting that congresses would take place in the six states that make up Nigeria’s South West geopolitical zone. In Nigeria’s political system, party congresses are internal meetings where officials are elected and party structures are reorganised at state or local levels.

The controversy is unfolding against the backdrop of a leadership crisis within the PDP at the national level. The party has recently split into two factions, with one group led by Samuel Anyanwu and another headed by Taminu Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, which is a prestigious legal designation.

Atofarati explained that most of the South West states do not require new congresses because their leadership structures are already in place. “Five of the six South West states have duly elected and legally constituted state executives,” he said.

He added that Osun State is the only exception. “The only exception is Osun State, where a Caretaker Committee was validly appointed by the National Working Committee in January 2026.”

The National Working Committee is the highest administrative organ of the party between national conventions and is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations.

The publicity secretary also dismissed what he described as a “sham timetable” allegedly being circulated by individuals who have been expelled from the party. According to him, those behind the document lack both legitimacy and moral authority.

“Having been lawfully removed by the national convention, the party’s highest decision-making organ, their desperate bid to cause confusion will fail,” Atofarati said.

He further stated that under the leadership of National Chairman Taminu Turaki, the PDP remains focused on rebuilding its internal structures. According to him, the emphasis is on discipline, unity, and internal democracy as the party prepares for future political activities in Nigeria.

Atofarati called on party members across the South West region to participate in the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise at ward and local government levels. He described the exercise as essential for strengthening the party’s foundation ahead of upcoming democratic processes.

“We call on all committed members across the Southwest to troop out en masse to their wards and local government areas for the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise.

“This is vital to strengthening our structures and preparing for the democratic tasks ahead,” he added.

The PDP has been a major political force in Nigeria since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999. Internal leadership disputes within major parties often have significant implications for Nigeria’s political landscape, especially as preparations continue for future national and state elections.