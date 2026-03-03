Nigeria Arrests Five Security Officers Over Abuja Airport Breach Involving Ex-Governor El-Rufai

Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria — Five security officers have been arrested and are facing prosecution over their alleged roles in a security breach at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Nigeria’s capital.

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 12, 2026, and authorities say it involved former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Kaduna State is located in northwestern Nigeria, and El-Rufai served as its governor from 2015 to 2023.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, officials confirmed that the arrests followed what they described as a joint investigation into a serious compromise of airport security procedures. The statement was titled “Arrest and Prosecution of Security Officers Compromised by Nasir El-Rufai at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for the 12th February 2026 Security Breach.”

According to the statement, the investigation was carried out by the Department of State Services, Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency; the Nigeria Immigration Service, which manages border control and travel documentation; the Nigeria Customs Service, responsible for customs enforcement; and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, the government body overseeing civil aviation.

“At the end of a joint investigation by DSS, NIS, NCS and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, five officers have been detained,” the statement read.

The detained officers were identified as Ayuba Yakubu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police; Murtala Inuwa of the Department of State Services; Najeeb Murtala, an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration; Musa Adamu of Aviation Security; and Salihu Victor of Aviation Security.

Authorities said the officers admitted to misconduct during questioning.

“They have all confessed to receiving bribes to facilitate unauthorised entry into Restricted Areas, to obstruct lawful security operations in an unprecedented manner,” the statement said.

The suspects have been handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Nigeria’s federal anti corruption agency, for prosecution.

Officials also disclosed that other personnel from the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Customs Service, whose actions were considered improper but not criminal, would still face disciplinary measures.

“Others from NIS and NCS whose involvement is not criminal; that is, did not receive bribe, but abused their uniforms to facilitate unauthorised access, will face administrative action,” the statement noted.

The arrests are part of a broader chain of events involving El-Rufai. On Thursday, February 12, 2026, security operatives reportedly attempted to arrest him upon his arrival in Abuja from Cairo, Egypt. His passport was said to have been seized, and he reportedly declined to accompany officials without the presentation of a warrant.

Between Sunday, February 16 and Tuesday, February 18, 2026, he was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigeria’s main anti graft agency, over allegations that ₦432 billion (about $288 million) was misappropriated during his tenure as governor of Kaduna State.

After he was granted administrative bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, he was rearrested between Tuesday, February 18 and Wednesday, February 19, 2026, by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and has remained in custody since then.

In subsequent developments, investigators from the anti corruption agency searched his residence on Aso Drive in Abuja. His legal team described the action as unlawful and a violation of his rights.

Separately, the Department of State Services filed a three count charge against El-Rufai, accusing him of wiretapping the phone lines of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, following remarks El-Rufai made during a televised interview.

Okay News reports that the unfolding case has drawn significant public attention within Nigeria and internationally, as it raises questions about airport security standards, anti corruption enforcement, and the accountability of senior political figures.

The prosecution of the five officers is expected to proceed before the appropriate court in Nigeria, while investigations into the wider allegations continue.