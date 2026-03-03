Oyebamiji, Oyetola Meet Tinubu at Aso Rock Ahead of Osun Governorship Election

Abuja, Nigeria – The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has expressed renewed confidence ahead of the 15th August 2026 off-season election in Osun State, following a high-level meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Okay News reports that Oyebamiji, alongside former Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola, was received by the President at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. He described the meeting as reassuring and forward-looking, stating that discussions centered on progressive governance and the political future of Osun State.

According to him, he conveyed deep appreciation to the President for his leadership and steadfast commitment to the ideals guiding the ruling party and national development. Oyebamiji said the engagement further strengthened his resolve to consolidate party unity, intensify grassroots mobilization and present a practical development blueprint focused on economic renewal and people-centered governance.

He maintained that the road to the election would be anchored on responsibility, courage and service, expressing optimism about delivering sustainable growth and shared prosperity for the people of Osun State.

The 2026 Osun State governorship election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The Independent National Electoral Commission had initially fixed the poll for August 8, 2026, but later shifted it by one week following the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which required adjustments to the national election timetable.