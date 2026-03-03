Nigeria’s President Tinubu Nominates Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance, Reassigns Doris Uzoka-Anite

ABUJA, Nigeria — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has nominated Mr Taiwo Oyedele as Nigeria’s new Minister of State for Finance, replacing Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite in the role.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Presidency and signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. President Tinubu has formally transmitted Oyedele’s nomination to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for confirmation through a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who leads Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber.

Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, who previously served as Minister of State for Finance, will now move to the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning as Minister of State. This marks her third ministerial portfolio under President Tinubu’s administration.

The reshuffle comes as the federal government of Nigeria continues to implement wide-ranging fiscal and economic reforms aimed at strengthening public revenue and improving budget management in Africa’s largest economy by gross domestic product. The Minister of State for Finance supports the Minister of Finance in overseeing national fiscal policy, government revenue, debt management, and financial regulations.

Until his nomination, Taiwo Oyedele served as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, a government panel established to review and modernise Nigeria’s tax framework. Under his leadership, the committee carried out significant reforms designed to simplify tax administration and broaden the country’s revenue base. Okay News reports that these reforms were central to the administration’s efforts to address long-standing inefficiencies in tax collection.

Oyedele, 50, hails from Ikaram in Akoko area of Ondo State, located in southwestern Nigeria. He is trained as an economist, accountant, and public policy expert.

He began his academic journey at Yaba College of Technology in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma in accountancy and finance. He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom.

In addition to his formal degrees, Oyedele completed executive education programmes at the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom, Yale University in the United States, the Gordon Institute of Business Science in South Africa, and the Harvard Kennedy School, also in the United States.

Professionally, he spent 22 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, commonly known as PwC, a global professional services firm. He joined the organisation in 2001 and rose through the ranks to become Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader, positions that placed him at the forefront of tax advisory and fiscal policy strategy across the continent.

Beyond his corporate career, Oyedele is a professor at Babcock University in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria, and serves as a visiting scholar at Lagos Business School, one of the country’s leading management institutions.

If confirmed by the Senate, Oyedele will assume office at a time when Nigeria is pursuing reforms to boost government revenues, stabilise public finances, and attract investment. The confirmation process is expected to take place in the coming weeks in accordance with Nigeria’s constitutional requirements.