Critics Slam Trump After Israel’s Netanyahu Wanted for War Crimes Joins ‘Board of Peace’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially agreed to become a member of the “Board of Peace,” a new international body spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump. The confirmation came via a social media statement from the Prime Minister’s office on Wednesday, signaling a significant shift in Israel’s engagement with the American administration’s post-war strategy for the region.

Okay News reports that this development has sparked immediate debate, as Netanyahu’s participation comes while he remains under an active arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Gaza. His inclusion in the body, which is tasked with overseeing the reconstruction and governance of the enclave, raises questions regarding the board’s perceived neutrality and legal standing on the global stage.

The initiative acts as a central pillar of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza. President Trump envisions the board as a high-powered executive committee responsible for driving large-scale funding, attracting investment, and managing the logistical complexities of rebuilding the devastated territory.

Membership in this exclusive group reportedly carries a hefty price tag, with nations required to pledge $1 billion to secure a permanent seat.

The Israeli leader’s acceptance marks a reversal of his earlier stance, where his office had criticized the composition of the executive committee—particularly the inclusion of regional rival Türkiye—as contrary to Israeli policy. Despite his current agreement to join, skepticism remains high among Palestinian observers, who view Netanyahu as a potential obstacle to the board’s objectives, fearing his focus remains solely on the disarmament of Hamas rather than a full troop withdrawal or genuine governance capacity-building.

Netanyahu is not the only controversial figure courted for the initiative; Russian President Vladimir Putin was also extended an invitation earlier in the week, despite facing his own legal challenges from the ICC regarding the war in Ukraine. While nations like Azerbaijan and Kosovo have promptly accepted their invitations, the board has faced resistance elsewhere. European nations such as Sweden, Norway, and Italy have declined to participate, with Italy citing constitutional constraints regarding the organization’s structure.

President Trump is expected to formalize the board’s charter on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The American leader has hinted at ambitious plans for the body, suggesting it could eventually expand its mandate to address global crises beyond Gaza. In recent comments, Trump even speculated that the “Board of Peace” might one day supersede the United Nations, an organization he has frequently criticized as being ineffective in managing international affairs.