Police Confirm Mass Abduction of Worshippers in Kaduna After Initial Denial

The Kaduna State Police Command has officially confirmed that a mass abduction occurred in the Kurmin Wali community of Kajuru Local Government Area, retracting an earlier statement that had dismissed reports of the incident as “fake news.” The confirmation comes more than 48 hours after gunmen raided three churches during Sunday services, sparking outrage and confusion among residents and the international community.

Okay News reports that the police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, clarified the command’s position on Tuesday night, stating that the initial denial issued by State Commissioner Alhaji Muhammad Rabiu was “widely misinterpreted.” Hundeyin explained that the earlier statement was not an attempt to cover up the crime but a “measured response” while operational units verified the situation on the ground. He assured the public that security forces have now been fully deployed to the area to conduct search-and-rescue operations.

The attack, which took place around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 18, 2026, targeted three separate congregations: two belonging to the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church and one to the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA). Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene where armed men surrounded the village, forcing worshippers to gather before marching them into the surrounding bush.

While the police have not released an official casualty count, local community leaders and residents have provided harrowing statistics regarding the scale of the abduction. Residents report that approximately 177 people were initially seized by the attackers. It is also reported that 11 individuals managed to escape shortly after the abduction. Consequently, about 166 worshippers remain unaccounted for. In a list seen by Okay News, not yet independently verified by authorities, more than 160 names of victims were included.

The initial denial by Commissioner Rabiu on Monday had drawn sharp criticism, particularly from the local government chairman, Dauda Madaki, and Amnesty International. The rights group condemned the “desperate denial” and urged authorities to take concrete measures against the rampant abductions that are becoming normalized in the region.