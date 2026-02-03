CWG Plc Profit Soars 81% To N8.01 Billion On Robust Revenue Surge

Nigerian information and communications technology company, CWG Plc, reported an 81.36% increase in pre-tax profit to N8.01 billion for the 2025 financial year, driven by strong growth across its software and technology services divisions.

The company’s revenue surged by 41.65% year-on-year to N65.6 billion, up from N46.3 billion in 2024, reflecting robust demand and successful execution of its business strategy in the digital solutions market.

Okay News reports that the impressive financial performance was anchored by a 62.78% jump in gross profit to N16.1 billion, supported by significant other income of N760.7 million. The company’s software segment was the largest revenue contributor at N22.7 billion, followed by managed and support services at N13.7 billion and IT infrastructure services at N11.3 billion, demonstrating diversified strength across its core offerings.

The group maintained a strong balance sheet position with total assets growing to N40.6 billion from N29.9 billion in the prior year. Shareholder equity improved significantly, with retained earnings more than doubling to N8.06 billion, indicating healthy capital accumulation and profitability retention for future growth initiatives.

Operating expenses increased by 53.95% to N8.2 billion in line with business expansion, but operating profit still grew by 80.07% to N8.1 billion, showcasing effective operational management. The market responded positively to the results, with CWG’s share price gaining 1.46% in February 2026 trading, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s sustained growth trajectory within Nigeria’s competitive technology sector.