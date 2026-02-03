Business

CWG Plc Profit Soars 81% To N8.01 Billion On Robust Revenue Surge

Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
By
Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
ByOgungbayi Feyisola Faesol
Faesol is a journalist at Okaynews.com, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Follow:
2 Min Read

Nigerian information and communications technology company, CWG Plc, reported an 81.36% increase in pre-tax profit to N8.01 billion for the 2025 financial year, driven by strong growth across its software and technology services divisions.

The company’s revenue surged by 41.65% year-on-year to N65.6 billion, up from N46.3 billion in 2024, reflecting robust demand and successful execution of its business strategy in the digital solutions market.

Okay News reports that the impressive financial performance was anchored by a 62.78% jump in gross profit to N16.1 billion, supported by significant other income of N760.7 million. The company’s software segment was the largest revenue contributor at N22.7 billion, followed by managed and support services at N13.7 billion and IT infrastructure services at N11.3 billion, demonstrating diversified strength across its core offerings.

The group maintained a strong balance sheet position with total assets growing to N40.6 billion from N29.9 billion in the prior year. Shareholder equity improved significantly, with retained earnings more than doubling to N8.06 billion, indicating healthy capital accumulation and profitability retention for future growth initiatives.

- Advertisement -

Operating expenses increased by 53.95% to N8.2 billion in line with business expansion, but operating profit still grew by 80.07% to N8.1 billion, showcasing effective operational management. The market responded positively to the results, with CWG’s share price gaining 1.46% in February 2026 trading, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s sustained growth trajectory within Nigeria’s competitive technology sector.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article DSS Brings Ex-Nigeria Justice Minister Malami And Son To Court Over Terror Funding And Firearms Case
Next Article Over Half Of Lagos Still Lacks 5G Coverage Three Years After Nigerian Launch

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News