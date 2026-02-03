DSS Brings Ex-Nigeria Justice Minister Malami And Son To Court Over Terror Funding And Firearms Case

Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), the country’s domestic intelligence and security agency, has arraigned a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulazeez Malami, on allegations of terrorism financing and unlawful possession of firearms.

Okay News reports that the DSS filed a five-count charge against the two men, linking them to terrorism financing as well as illegal firearm possession.

The defendants were brought before Justice Joyce Abdumalik at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Tuesday, 3 February 2026.

Abubakar Malami previously served as Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the federal government’s chief law officer who advises the government on legal matters and oversees key federal prosecutions.

The DSS did not provide further details in the brief court update, including the specific facts behind the allegations, beyond the charges of terrorism financing and illegal firearms possession.

More information is expected as the case progresses at the Federal High Court, which handles major federal criminal and civil matters across Nigeria.