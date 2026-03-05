Business

Dangote Cement Plans $1 Billion Expansion to Boost African Production Capacity

Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
Dangote Cement Plc plans to invest $1 billion over the next four years to expand its production capacity across Africa, as rising infrastructure development drives demand for building materials across the continent.

Okay News reports that the expansion plan was disclosed during an investor conference call in Lagos by the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Gbenga Fapohunda. The investment will target Nigeria, Ethiopia, and several other African markets, aiming to increase production capacity by about 45 percent to 80 million tonnes over the next four years.

The company will finance the expansion through a combination of operating cash flow, supplier credit, commercial papers, bonds, and bank loans. Demand for cement across sub-Saharan Africa is expected to grow as governments ramp up spending on infrastructure development. According to the African Development Bank, countries in the region require about $170 billion annually for infrastructure projects.

Dangote Cement also plans to increase exports of cement and clinker to 10 million tonnes by 2030, up from 1.4 million tonnes recorded in 2025. The company recently signed a $1 billion agreement with Sinoma International Engineering for the construction of 12 new cement plants and the expansion of existing facilities across Africa. This cement production capacity expansion positions the company to benefit from the infrastructure boom while expanding its regional market share.

