Nigeria Lawmakers Say State Police Need Constitutional Change

Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria — The spokesperson for Nigeria’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has said that the creation of state police forces cannot move forward unless the country’s Constitution is formally amended.

Speaking in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, Mr Akin Rotimi, who represents Ekiti State in southwestern Nigeria and serves as spokesman of the House of Representatives, explained that any move to establish state-controlled police units must follow the constitutional amendment process set out in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His remarks come as Nigeria continues to face widespread security challenges, including bandit attacks, terrorism, kidnappings and communal violence across several of its 36 states. The country of more than 200 million people currently operates a centralised policing system under the Nigeria Police Force, which is controlled by the federal government of Nigeria.

Rotimi cautioned that reports suggesting immediate implementation of state police are premature. He said, “With respect to reports that the Inspector-General of Police has set up an implementation committee, it is important to clarify that the establishment of state police requires constitutional alteration.

“Until the relevant provisions of the Constitution are amended and duly passed by the National Assembly and ratified by the requisite number of State Houses of Assembly, implementation in the strict legal sense cannot commence.

“Preparatory policy conversations and institutional reflections are not unusual in matters of this magnitude, especially considering that Mr President has expressed his support for the bill. However, any formal implementation must strictly align with the final constitutional framework as enacted.”

Under Nigeria’s constitutional system, amendments require approval by both chambers of the National Assembly and ratification by at least two-thirds of the country’s 36 state legislatures. Without this process, any structural change to policing would lack legal backing.

Rotimi stated that proposals for state police are currently part of a broader constitutional review exercise being undertaken by lawmakers. According to him, more than 40 constitutional amendment bills are expected to come up for voting in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks.

“The issue of state police is currently before the National Assembly as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process. It is one of the over 40 Constitution alteration bills that will be coming up for voting in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks.

“I am one of the three principal sponsors of the various state police bills that were consolidated into a single draft through the harmonisation process undertaken by the House Committee on Constitution Review. The process has been thorough and inclusive.

“The Nigeria Police Force was among the critical stakeholders consulted during our nationwide public hearings, alongside other security agencies, state governments, civil society organisations, and members of the public.

“Under the leadership of Benjamin Kalu, the Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, the House has maintained a transparent and consultative approach to this reform,” he added.

The House Committee on Constitution Review is chaired by Mr Benjamin Kalu, who also serves as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. The committee has held public hearings across Nigeria to gather input from citizens, security agencies and state governments.

Rotimi further explained that lawmakers are carefully designing safeguards to prevent misuse of state-controlled police units. He said the aim is to balance improved local security responses with accountability and national stability.

“The goal of the parliamentary engagement is to ensure that any constitutional provision establishing state police is carefully structured, with clear safeguards, defined jurisdictional boundaries, funding mechanisms, accountability frameworks, and federal oversight where necessary.

“The National Assembly is actively progressing with the bill, and the matter remains within the constitutional process. We are committed to delivering reforms that strengthen security while preserving national cohesion and constitutional order,” he added.

In recent years, state governors, traditional rulers, civil society groups and security analysts have repeatedly argued that Nigeria’s centralised policing model is overstretched. They say the Nigeria Police Force lacks sufficient manpower and local presence to respond quickly to security threats in remote communities.

Supporters of state police believe decentralising law enforcement would allow each state to develop community-based policing strategies tailored to local conditions.

Last week, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, publicly backed the proposal. During a Ramadan fast-breaking event attended by Muslim and Christian lawmakers, he urged the National Assembly to accelerate constitutional amendments that would enable state-controlled police formations.

“What I will ask for tonight is for you to start thinking how best to amend the Constitution to incorporate the state police for us to secure our country, take over our forests from marauders, free our children from fear,” the President said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has inaugurated a steering committee to study policing models within and outside Nigeria. The committee is expected to assess community security needs and examine issues such as recruitment, training and funding structures in the event that constitutional amendments are approved.

Okay News reports that while political momentum for state police appears to be building, the final decision rests on whether lawmakers and state legislatures can agree on the constitutional changes required to reshape Nigeria’s security architecture.