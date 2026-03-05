Ex-Minister Stella Oduah Seeks Plea Bargain in N2.5 Billion Fraud Case

Abuja, Nigeria – A former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, and a co-defendant have opted for a plea bargain in an alleged N2.5 billion (approximately $1.6 million) fraud case currently before an Abuja High Court, with the prosecution confirming that the defendants have initiated settlement discussions with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

Okay News reports that Director of Public Prosecution Rotimi Oyedepo informed the court on Thursday that the defendants had already taken steps to refund part of the funds allegedly involved in the case. He stated that the process was awaiting confirmation from authorities that the refund had been received, adding that what is left is the confirmation of receipt of the bank draft by the government.

Counsel to Oduah, Onyechi Ikpeazu, and Favour Osuanya, who represents the second defendant, confirmed to the court that discussions toward a plea deal were ongoing. The prosecution had earlier told the court that the application for a plea bargain was made pursuant to Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

Oduah was arraigned in December 2025 alongside Gloria Odita by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation on a five-count charge bordering on alleged fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, and criminal breach of trust. The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired to obtain N2.4 billion from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through two companies—Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd—under allegedly fraudulent claims. Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when arraigned.

Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter until March 26 to allow the court receive a report on the plea bargain agreement. Oduah served as Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation from July 2011 to February 2014 and later represented Anambra North Senatorial District from 2015 to 2023. She has faced multiple allegations linked to financial misconduct during her tenure, including charges of document falsification and unlawful retention of government funds, which she has consistently denied.

This plea bargain development comes amid ongoing anti-corruption enforcement efforts. In October 2025, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission reported recovering N566 billion, $411 million, and 1,502 properties linked to economic and financial crimes over a two-year period. In January 2026, a Federal High Court ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties valued at N213.2 billion allegedly linked to a former Attorney-General and his two sons.