Nigeria’s Cross River Legislature Suspends Lawmaker over Domestic Violence Allegations

Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria – The Cross River State House of Assembly in southern Nigeria has suspended one of its members, Dickson Agbor, following allegations of domestic violence.

The decision was taken on Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a plenary session of the state legislature in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State in the South South region of Nigeria. The Assembly is the legislative arm of the Cross River State Government and is responsible for making laws for the state.

The motion for Agbor’s suspension was moved by Davies Etta and seconded by Francis Bassey Asuquo. Presenting the motion, Etta condemned the alleged violent conduct, describing it as behaviour that falls short of the ethical standards expected of elected representatives.

“We must ensure that members conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and responsibilities entrusted to us by the people,” he said.

After deliberations, the House resolved to suspend Agbor indefinitely from all legislative activities pending the outcome of an investigation. The Assembly also approved the formation of an ad hoc committee to examine the allegations and report back with its findings for further legislative action.

Okay News reports that following the resolution, Agbor was escorted out of the legislative chamber by the Sergeant at Arms in line with the directive of the House.

Speaking on the development, the Speaker of the House, Elvert Ayambem, said the Assembly remained committed to discipline, dignity and the integrity of the legislature. He stressed that elected officials must act in ways that uphold public trust.

“The House will not condone any form of misconduct capable of bringing the legislature into disrepute. We must continue to uphold the dignity of this institution,” he said.

According to the Assembly, the suspension will remain in place until the committee concludes its investigation and presents its report.

The matter has also drawn attention from the executive arm of the Cross River State Government. Earlier, the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, and his wife, Eyoanwan Otu, criticised the alleged actions of the lawmaker and described them as irresponsible.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, Agbor’s wife, Glory Agbor, appealed for privacy and stated that the issue had been resolved within the family.

“There is no doubt that some people have tried to paint the name of my family in a bad light, but I stand here to vehemently debunk that view against my family, and state it clearly here that my husband and I are at peace with each other. Even though issues arose, we have been able to amicably resolve our differences. As I said, this is my family, and no marriage is totally perfect. Please leave my family alone,” she said.

She also apologised publicly.

“I wish to use this medium to apologise to my dear husband, Hon. Ovat Agbor, and my entire family over these misconceptions against him. Please forgive me, as this will never repeat itself again,” she added.

Glory Agbor further announced that she had withdrawn from the Legislators’ Wives Association.

The investigation by the ad hoc committee is expected to determine the next steps for the Assembly, including whether additional disciplinary measures will be taken or whether the suspension will be lifted.