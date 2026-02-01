Dangote Group Partners With Chinese Giant XCMG To Boost African Infrastructure And Green Projects

The Dangote Group, the Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate founded by Africa’s richest businessman Aliko Dangote, has entered a strategic partnership with the Chinese state-owned construction machinery giant XCMG to strengthen infrastructure delivery and industrial capacity across Africa.

The agreement will see the two corporations collaborate on major projects in mining, petrochemicals, building materials, agriculture, and green development, leveraging XCMG’s equipment and Dangote’s pan-African operational scale.

Under the cooperation framework, XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd will deploy dedicated project teams to provide integrated equipment and service solutions for Dangote’s ventures, supported by its established sales and service network across the African continent.

The Chinese firm will also facilitate technical visits for Dangote personnel to China and provide logistical assistance, aiming to develop environmentally friendly project benchmarks through new energy technologies and intelligent solutions.

Okay News reports that the partnership emphasizes sustainability, with plans for joint development of new electric equipment designed to reduce carbon emissions and lower operational costs.

The agreement grants both parties preferential consideration in projects arising from the collaboration, subject to local laws, and aligns with XCMG’s ambition to expand its footprint in Africa while supporting Dangote Group’s strategic push to deepen industrial capacity.

This deal is the latest in a series of international partnerships for the Dangote Group, following recent agreements with Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals for petrochemical production in Nigeria and with Ethiopian Investment Holdings for a $2.5 billion fertilizer plant.

The conglomerate, which operates across cement, fertiliser, agriculture, and refining, is accelerating capacity expansion as part of its ambition to reach $100 billion in scale by 2030, utilizing global alliances to bolster its technical expertise and project execution capabilities.