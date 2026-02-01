Sports

Mbappe's Last-Gasp Penalty Lifts Real Madrid After Nervy Night at Bernabeu

Mbappe scores a late winner penalty to mount pressure on Barcelona

Real Madrid edged past Rayo Vallecano 2–1 in a tense La Liga clash at the Bernabéu, needing an injury-time penalty from Kylian Mbappé to finally settle the contest.

Vinícius Júnior had given Madrid an early lead, but Rayo fought back strongly after the break to keep the champions under pressure until the dying moments.

The game turned chaotic late on. Rayo were reduced to nine men following two dismissals, yet Madrid still struggled to find a breakthrough.

Mbappe eventually stepped up deep into stoppage time and calmly converted from the spot, sealing a sixth straight league win and pushing Real to within one point of Barcelona in the title race.

Okay News understands that the victory was overshadowed by concerns over Jude Bellingham, who limped off early with a suspected hamstring injury. Despite dominating possession and hitting the woodwork twice, Madrid were made to work hard for the points, highlighting both their resilience and lingering vulnerabilities as the title battle intensifies.

