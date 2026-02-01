Manchester United Snatch Dramatic 3–2 Win Over Fulham at Old Trafford

Manchester United produced a stunning late comeback to defeat Fulham 3–2 at Old Trafford in a Premier League classic packed with goals, penalties and stoppage-time drama.

United looked in control after goals from Casemiro and Matheus Cunha, but Fulham refused to fold, pushing the contest into a chaotic final stretch that had the home crowd on edge.

Fulham’s fightback gathered pace when Raúl Jiménez converted from the penalty spot late on, before Kevin struck an injury-time equaliser that briefly silenced Old Trafford.

Okay News reports that the drama was not over. Substitute Benjamin Šeško emerged as the unlikely hero, firing home a decisive winner deep into stoppage time to spark wild celebrations among United supporters.

The victory strengthens Manchester United’s push for a Champions League spot and underlines their growing resilience under Michael Carrick.

Fulham, despite the defeat, earned plaudits for their fearless display and remain firmly in the race for European qualification after a performance that pushed one of England’s biggest clubs to the limit.