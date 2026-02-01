Indonesia Lifts Ban on Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot After Compliance Pledge

Indonesia has lifted its temporary ban on Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot, allowing the AI service to resume operations after X Corp pledged to tighten compliance with the country’s laws.

The ban was imposed three weeks ago over concerns that the platform could generate sexualised and inappropriate images, making Indonesia the first country to block access to Grok.

Okay News reports that the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs said access to Grok has been restored on a conditional basis and under strict supervision.

Officials explained that X Corp submitted a written commitment outlining concrete steps to prevent abuse, including layered safeguards that will be continuously monitored by regulators.

The development comes amid growing global scrutiny of AI-generated content, with regulators in Europe and Asia raising concerns about misuse.

Indonesian authorities stressed that lifting the ban does not mark the end of oversight, warning that Grok’s operations will remain under close evaluation to ensure full compliance with national regulations.