Tinubu Hails Fela Kuti As Grammy Lifetime Award Honours Afrobeat Pioneer

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has celebrated the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, describing him as a bold cultural voice whose music challenged injustice and helped reshape how the world hears African sound.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 1 February 2026, the Nigerian leader reacted to the announcement that Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has been posthumously named a recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a special honour given by the Recording Academy in the United States to artists whose work has made lasting impact on music and culture. Okay News reports that the recognition makes him the first African to receive the award.

Tinubu said the musician’s influence went beyond entertainment, praising his willingness to speak against oppression through songs that connected with everyday people.

“Fela was more than a musician. He was a fearless voice of the people, a philosopher of freedom, and a revolutionary force whose music confronted injustice and reshaped global sound,” the President said.

The Nigerian leader added that Fela’s courage, creativity and conviction helped shape a generation, and that his messages still resonate across borders decades after his death.

Tinubu also said the Grammy honour is further proof that Fela’s work has remained relevant globally, noting that the late singer’s contributions helped lay the groundwork for Africa’s growing impact on modern music.

“The award is an affirmation of his enduring global influence and the foundational role he has played in the evolution and impact of Africa on modern music,” he stated.

In reflecting on the artist’s legacy, Tinubu referenced Yoruba cultural beliefs, saying, “In Yoruba mythology, he has transcended to a higher plane as an Orisa. He is now eternal.”

The President further highlighted Fela’s central role in defining and popularising Afrobeat, the genre widely linked to the musician’s signature blend of Yoruba rhythms, jazz, funk and highlife. He said traces of that sound can still be heard in the work of many Nigerian performers and in the wider Afrobeats movement that has gained international popularity.

“He defined Afrobeat, and you can hear and see his influence in generations of Nigerian musicians and in Afrobeats and beyond. Fela lives,” Tinubu said.

Fela, who died in 1997, remains one of Nigeria’s most influential cultural figures, known for using music, performance and activism to criticise corruption and abuse of power. His songs, stagecraft and outspoken politics made him both celebrated and controversial during his lifetime, but his reputation has continued to grow internationally.

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award is regarded as one of the Recording Academy’s most prestigious honours, often reserved for artists whose bodies of work have helped shape the direction of music history. Fela’s posthumous recognition was linked to the 68th Annual Grammy Awards events held on Sunday, 1 February 2026.