Nigeria-Vietnam Chamber Pushes Investors To See Nigeria’s Structural Gaps As Prime Opportunities

The Nigeria-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NVCCI) has called on business leaders to strategically invest in Nigeria’s structural deficiencies in food systems, energy, manufacturing, and housing by leveraging Vietnam’s proven strengths in manufacturing and agro-processing.

This appeal was made by Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Prof. Biodun Adedipe, during the Nigeria-Vietnam Investment and Business Outlook webinar for 2026, where he framed the country’s challenges as direct avenues for growth through disciplined, partnership-driven investment.

Okay News reports that Prof. Adedipe positioned Nigeria as being at a pivotal post-reform phase, having moved through difficult but necessary policy shifts including fuel subsidy removal and exchange-rate unification aimed at boosting productivity over distortion.

He described the global environment as “BANI—brittle, anxious, non-linear, and incomprehensible”—making resilience and adaptive capacity critical for economies and businesses under stress.

The economist pointed to early validating indicators such as improved foreign reserves and capital inflows, alongside a convergence of growth forecasts from institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) around a mid-four percent rate for 2026.

He cited practical evidence of building investor confidence, including recent commitments by the United Kingdom’s development finance institution, British International Investment, to Nigerian banks and agricultural conglomerates.

Adedipe emphasized that investors should engage Nigeria not just as a market but as a production base for serving the domestic arena, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and global value chains, supported by strong local partnerships and regulatory awareness.

In closing remarks, NVCCI Leaders Committee Chairman Cecilia Olatoregun stated the chamber serves as a vital platform bridging policy intent with commercial execution to facilitate investment and enduring strategic partnerships between the two nations.