Dangote Group Strengthens Gas Supply Ties With NNPC To Power Major Industrial Expansion

Three major subsidiaries of the Dangote Group have signed enhanced gas supply agreements with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, securing critical energy for their expansion plans in alignment with Nigeria’s new Gas Master Plan.

The deals involve Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser Plant, and Dangote Cement Plc partnering with NNPC’s gas marketing and infrastructure companies to bolster their operations, although specific contracted volumes were not disclosed.

Okay News reports that the agreements were spotlighted during the official launch of the Nigeria Gas Master Plan 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, signaling a strategic push towards execution in the gas sector.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, stated the plan marks a deliberate shift to a more integrated and commercially driven gas industry, describing Nigeria as fundamentally a gas nation with the challenge being translation of potential into tangible development.

The master plan sets ambitious targets to raise national gas production from about 8 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) to 10 bcf/d by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030, aiming to catalyze over $60 billion in new investments. NNPC Ltd Group CEO, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, emphasized the plan is structured not just to meet but to exceed the presidential mandate, driving industrialization and strengthening Nigeria’s energy security through a more robust gas value chain.

These supply pacts follow recent federal initiatives to enhance market transparency, including the launch of Nigeria’s first online gas trading and settlement platform in December 2025.

The agreements between Aliko Dangote’s industrial conglomerate and the state-owned energy company are poised to provide a stable feedstock for some of Africa’s largest industrial facilities, supporting both private sector growth and national economic objectives under the renewed strategic framework.