Dangote Industries Raises Alarm Over Fake Social Media Accounts

Lagos, Nigeria – Dangote Industries Limited has issued a fresh warning to the public over rising cases of impersonation and fraudulent schemes carried out by individuals falsely claiming to represent the company, its executives, and members of the Dangote family.

In a statement on Tuesday morning signed by management, the company said the impostors are using fake investment offers, business proposals, charity requests, and employment promises to deceive unsuspecting victims.

It stressed that neither its Group President, Aliko Dangote, nor any of its executives or family members solicit funds, contracts, or personal information through social media platforms including WhatsApp, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

The company further clarified that its leadership does not maintain Facebook or TikTok accounts and does not initiate direct financial or business engagements through private social media messages.

Dangote Industries urged members of the public to ignore unsolicited communications claiming affiliation with the company, noting that all official information is shared only through verified corporate channels and recognised media platforms.

The company added that it is collaborating with security and law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute those behind the fraudulent activities, while encouraging anyone who receives suspicious messages to report them to the appropriate authorities immediately.