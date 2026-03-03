NGX Group Names Olajumoke Olaniyan Chief Strategy Officer Amid Digital Push

Lagos, Nigeria – The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has appointed Ms. Olajumoke Olaniyan as its new Group Chief Strategy Officer, reinforcing its executive leadership at a pivotal phase of digital transformation and product innovation within Nigeria’s capital market.

Okay News reports that the announcement was disclosed by NGX Group in an emailed statement on Monday, March 2, 2026. In her new role, Olaniyan will lead enterprise-wide strategy formulation and execution, aligning cross-functional initiatives with the Group’s long-term value creation agenda. Her appointment comes as Nigeria’s capital market undergoes structural shifts aimed at deepening liquidity, broadening investor participation, and strengthening integrated market infrastructure.

According to NGX Group, the GCSO role is central to driving coordinated strategy execution across its operating entities, ensuring alignment between innovation initiatives and long-term corporate objectives. Olaniyan will oversee initiatives aimed at expanding product offerings, enhancing market infrastructure, and improving organizational effectiveness. The Group noted that her appointment underscores its commitment to disciplined strategy execution, strong governance, and sustainable stakeholder value.

Olaniyan joins NGX Group with over two decades of experience spanning financial markets, strategy, consulting, and banking. Before her appointment, she held senior leadership roles at FMDQ Group Plc and FDHL Group, where she played key roles in business development and market expansion across fixed income, currencies, and derivatives markets. She holds a degree in Accounting and an MBA from INSEAD Business School.

NGX Group recently created a Commercial Paper issuance platform to ease capital formation for corporates, recording its first-ever CP listing by admitting Dangote Cement Plc’s N119.87 billion issuance in February 2026. Market observers note that Olaniyan’s experience at FMDQ, which historically dominated the CP market, could strengthen NGX’s new platform and shape strategy around this product line. This strategy leadership appointment signals NGX Group’s intent to build a more competitive and globally connected exchange ecosystem.