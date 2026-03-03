Nigeria Rail Corporation Expands Abuja–Kaduna Services to Meet Rising Passenger Demand

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced an increase in the number of daily trips on the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service, responding to a steady rise in passenger demand along one of the country’s busiest rail corridors.

The Abuja–Kaduna route links Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, located in the Federal Capital Territory in central Nigeria, with Kaduna, a major commercial and political centre in northwestern Nigeria’s Kaduna State. The service has become a preferred travel option for many commuters due to security concerns on the parallel highway and the need for reliable intercity transport.

In a statement issued on Tuesday via the social media platform X, and signed by the corporation’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the rail operator confirmed that a revised timetable will take effect from Friday, March 6, 2026.

According to the statement, the updated schedule is designed to provide passengers with more travel options, improve operational flexibility, and strengthen service delivery on the high-traffic route. The corporation explained that the decision followed sustained demand from commuters who rely on the train for business, official duties, and personal travel.

The corporation recalled that operations along the corridor had previously faced serious disruptions. On Monday, March 28, 2022, a bomb blast targeted the rail line, causing casualties and significant damage. More recently, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, a train derailment further affected services. As a result of these incidents, the number of operational train sets was reduced from three to one. Temporary Speed Restrictions were also introduced for safety reasons, and the frequency of daily trips was adjusted.

“With stability now restored and in response to sustained passenger demand, the Corporation has expanded services to better meet the expectations of commuters, in addition to the earlier relaxation of some temporary speed restrictions,” the statement read.

Under the new schedule, passengers travelling between Idu Station in Abuja and Rigasa Station in Kaduna will have three trips available on Fridays and Sundays, as well as on Saturdays and Mondays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, two trips will continue to operate.

The corporation provided specific departure times under the revised arrangement. “Specifically, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Idu–Rigasa service will depart Idu at 8:45 a.m. and return from Rigasa at 2:30 p.m.

“On Fridays and Sundays, three trips will operate, with departures from Idu at 7:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., and from Rigasa at 11:30 a.m.

“On Saturdays and Mondays, services will depart Rigasa at 7:15 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., and from Idu at 11:00 a.m., with all trains making scheduled stops at Kubwa,” the statement added.

Passengers have been advised to take note of the revised timetable and plan their journeys accordingly. Okay News reports that the expansion signals a gradual recovery for the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor, which remains strategically important for mobility between northern Nigeria and the federal capital.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation reaffirmed its commitment to improving capacity, reliability, safety, and overall passenger experience across its national rail network as it works to rebuild public confidence after years of operational setbacks.