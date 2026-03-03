19-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife, Self in Alabama Hospital After Childbirth

Alabama, USA – A 19-year-old husband fatally shot his 24-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself inside an Alabama hospital just moments after she gave birth to their first child.

The tragic murder-suicide occurred on Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. inside the Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital in Homewood, prompting an immediate facility-wide lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Okay News learnt that the Homewood Police Department quickly determined the shooting was an isolated domestic incident, confirming that the newborn and no other patients or staff members were injured during the attack.

According to the shooter’s mother, Kynath Terry Jr. and Precious Johnson had been experiencing marital issues leading up to the birth, and Johnson had specifically requested that Terry’s family not be present at the hospital for the delivery.

Terry, who had previously completed Army National Guard training, was not suspected by his family to be capable of such extreme violence.

In the wake of the tragedy, Danne Howard, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, stated that the medical center will undergo a comprehensive security overhaul based on a mandated after-action report to implement safety lessons learned from the unprecedented incident.