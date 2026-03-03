NewsTop stories

Exclusive: Yobe Town Under Ongoing ISWAP Attack as Residents Flee

By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
Internally Displaced Persons (IDP). Photo: Reuters, 2017.

Geidam, Yobe State, Nigeria – Hundreds of residents of Geidam in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State have fled their homes following an ongoing attack by suspected fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The insurgents reportedly stormed the town at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, firing in different directions and targeting a military formation as well as public facilities.

Sections of the local market were set ablaze, while residents ran into nearby bushes to escape the violence.

As of Tuesday morning, March 3, 2026, the town was still under attack, according to an Okay News correspondent who gathered that gunfire continued into the early hours of the day.

- Advertisement -

A resident who spoke from hiding said many families spent the night in surrounding bushes as flames engulfed parts of the market. Another source confirmed that an operational vehicle belonging to a vigilante group was burned, along with other vehicles in the area.

The extent of casualties and damage remains unclear, as residents are yet to return to their homes and security agencies have not issued an official statement.

Geidam, located in the northern part of the state, has previously experienced insurgent attacks linked to ISWAP and other armed groups operating in Nigeria’s North-East. Further details are expected as the situation develops.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article 19-Year-Old Husband Kills Wife, Self in Alabama Hospital After Childbirth
Next Article Abuja Airport Adopts Cashless Toll System as Nigeria Joins Global Move to Digital Payments

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -