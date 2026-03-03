Abuja Airport Adopts Cashless Toll System as Nigeria Joins Global Move to Digital Payments

Abuja, Nigeria: Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, has recorded the registration of more than 10,000 “Go Cashless” toll cards since the nationwide cashless toll policy came into force, the airport’s manager has said.

Mr. Ahmed Danjuma, the Airport Manager of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, told Journalist in an interview on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, that the number of registered toll cards reflects early adoption by travellers and motorists responding to the government’s policy.

Danjuma said that the traffic congestion observed at the airport’s toll gate on Monday, March 2, 2026, and in the early hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2026, was caused by the strict enforcement of the cashless toll system at airport entry points.

The “Go Cashless” card registration began in August 2025, but many travellers did not register on time despite repeated awareness campaigns by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He explained, “Since March 1, we went cashless in line with the policy of this government to eliminate the collection of cash at toll gates. The move aligns with the Federal Government’s broader reforms. The policy aims to enhance transparency and revenue optimisation, which no previous administration fully implemented.”

Danjuma added that travellers who present their FAAN-issued card at the toll point simply tap it to lift the barrier, while cash payments are no longer accepted at any airport toll gate.

“We have been announcing it before now for airport users to get their FAAN cards, so that when you get to the gate, you just tap and the barrier opens. Now, if you go to any FAAN gate and you want to pay cash, you will be disappointed because nobody will allow you to pass through,” he said.

Some airport users praised the reform, telling the News Agency of Nigeria that the cashless policy would improve efficiency, reduce delays, and enhance revenue collection for national development. They also noted that this reform could position Nigeria’s aviation sector for long-term growth and competitiveness in global air transport.

The travellers urged the government to ensure that proceeds from the cashless toll system are invested in upgrading airport infrastructure across the country. Okay News reports that the initiative reflects Nigeria’s broader efforts to modernise infrastructure financing and align with global trends in digital payment systems.