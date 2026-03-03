Trump Rejects British Alliance as Starmer Blocks Military Bases

Washington, District of Columbia, United States — United States President Donald Trump has stated that the historic relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is deteriorating. This diplomatic friction follows a major disagreement over coordinated military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The tension escalated after United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially refused to allow the United States military to use British bases for its operations. During an interview with the British daily newspaper The Sun, President Trump highlighted that he now looks favourably upon other European nations, specifically mentioning France and Germany.

“This was the most solid relationship of all. And now we have very strong relationships with other countries in Europe,” President Trump said. He expressed his frustration regarding the Prime Minister, noting that Starmer “has not been helpful” to the military efforts.

“I never thought I’d see that. I never thought I’d see that from the UK. We love the UK,” President Trump added.

Okay News reports that President Trump reiterated these sentiments during a telephone interview from the White House in Washington, District of Columbia, on Monday, March 2, 2026. During the call, he emphasised the changing dynamics between the two nations.

“It’s a different world, actually. It’s just a much different kind of relationship that we’ve had with your country before,” President Trump explained. “It’s very sad to see that the relationship is obviously not what it was.”

These comments followed an earlier interview with The Daily Telegraph, another British newspaper, where President Trump described Prime Minister Starmer’s initial refusal as “very disappointing”. While Starmer eventually permitted the use of British military bases under strict conditions, President Trump labelled the delayed approval as “useful” but complained that it “took far too much time”.

The prospect of military involvement in the Middle East remains a highly sensitive issue in the United Kingdom. Much of this political caution stems from the heavy public backlash following former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s support for the United States during the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Addressing lawmakers in the British Parliament in London on Monday, Prime Minister Starmer defended his initial reluctance.

“President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes, but it is my duty to judge what is in Britain’s national interest,” Prime Minister Starmer said. “That is what I have done and I stand by it.”

By Sunday, March 1, 2026, Prime Minister Starmer announced that he had agreed to grant the United States access to British facilities for a “specific and limited defensive purpose”. According to the Prime Minister’s office at Downing Street, this decision was reached after Iran fired missiles that placed British citizens and regional interests “at risk”.

“We all remember the mistakes of Iraq, and we have learnt those lessons. Any UK actions must always have a lawful basis and a viable thought-through plan,” Prime Minister Starmer explained to the parliament.

The Prime Minister clarified that British military bases located in the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus “are not being used by US bombers” for offensive strikes in the ongoing conflict. However, the British Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, was attacked by an unmanned Iranian drone early on Monday, striking the facility’s runway.

Prime Minister Starmer stated that the drone strike “was not in response to any decision that we have taken” and noted that the British government believes the drone “was launched prior to our announcement” regarding defensive support for the United States.

He further warned that the military strategy of Iran is becoming “more reckless and more dangerous” as the conflict progresses.

“They are working ruthlessly and deliberately through a plan to strike, not only military targets, but also economic targets in the region, with no regard for civilian casualties. That is the situation we face today and to which we must respond,” Prime Minister Starmer concluded.