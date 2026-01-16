Dangote Refinery Achieves 50 Million Litres Daily Offtake

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reached a daily offtake of 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), marking a major milestone and signalling Nigeria’s shift from fuel scarcity to abundance.

Okay News reports that the refinery’s newly appointed Managing Director, David Bird, disclosed this during a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday, highlighting seamless supply throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

Bird described the achievement as significant, noting that Nigeria is now consuming Euro 5 standard fuels—the same quality exported to Europe and markets like Dubai.

He criticised the historical dumping of inferior products in West Africa, stating that Dangote Refinery’s output improves public health through lower sulphur content and cleaner emissions.

The refinery has achieved consistent daily offtake of over 50 million litres, sometimes exceeding 52 million litres, with trucking reaching 1,000 trucks per day.

Bird attributed stable and lower fuel prices to these operations, which support economic stability and the naira.

The company is investing in further capacity expansion and plans to scale polypropylene production to 2.4 million tonnes, strengthening domestic manufacturing and creating a broader industrial ecosystem.

Bird emphasised a focus on capacity building and expansion, describing the vision as a “ruthless replication” that could enable similar facilities to be built in three years.

The refinery remains in a stabilisation phase, consistently delivering over 50 million litres of finished fuel daily in the second half of 2025.

Bird highlighted the refinery’s flexible design as a merchant refining, blending, and trading platform, not a conventional single-crude facility.

On logistics, he confirmed about 4,000 trucks are currently on site, with the final step being the rollout of a computerised security and volume-tracking system to ensure accurate deliveries.

Polypropylene production remains central, with the existing plant at 800,000 tonnes capacity, an additional PDH unit raising output to 1.2 million tonnes, and the expansion ultimately reaching 2.4 million tonnes.

Future diversification could include detergents, base oils, lubricants, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), driven by import substitution and population demand.

Bird disclosed that 30 to 40 per cent of the refinery’s crude supply currently comes from the Naira-for-Crude programme, which has significantly stabilised the naira.

He reiterated ongoing engagement with NNPC Limited and the government to improve crude allocations and volumes, noting that the programme could be expanded in Nigeria’s long-term interest.