CAF Launches eAFCON, Africa’s Premier Football Tournament Goes Digital

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), the governing body for football across Africa, has officially launched eAFCON, a digital adaptation of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), signaling the organisation’s entry into the growing eSports sector. Okay News reports.

According to CAF, the development represents a strategic milestone in its commercial expansion. In a statement released on Friday, the organisation said, “A key new pillar of CAF’s commercial strategy has been the introduction of eAFCON. For the first time in CAF history, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations has entered the eGaming space through a partnership with Konami, through its game eFootball.”

CAF explained that eAFCON is designed to broaden the appeal of African football beyond traditional stadiums, targeting younger fans and global audiences. The continental body described the initiative as “a significant step for the African eSports ecosystem,” highlighting its role in diversifying revenue streams.

The digital assets generated through eAFCON will be integrated into CAF’s commercial portfolio beginning with the next TotalEnergies CAF AFCON cycle. According to CAF, this move is intended to strengthen the organisation’s financial base and enhance its commercial appeal.

CAF also highlighted the recent commercial success of its tournaments. The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco in 2025 recorded a more than 90 per cent increase in revenues. This growth was attributed to expanded sponsorship deals, broader media rights distribution, and entry into new markets, including China, Japan, Turkey, and countries within the European Union.

“The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 is now undoubtedly the most successful commercial story in the history of African football,” CAF stated. “This is driven by a significant increase in the commercial partners of CAF, an increase in media rights distribution, and the organisation venturing into new markets most notably in the Far East while also consolidating traditional markets.”

By combining conventional football tournaments with eGaming, CAF aims to cement African football’s position as a global sporting and commercial property, reaching fans worldwide through both physical and digital channels.