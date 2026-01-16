Lagos IRS Sets January 31 Deadline for 2025 Tax Returns

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has reminded all employers in the state to file their annual tax returns for the 2025 financial year by January 31, 2026.

Okay News reports that LIRS Executive Chairman Dr Ayodele Subair issued the reminder in a statement on Thursday, stressing that the deadline aligns with the provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025.

Subair explained that employers must file detailed returns on emoluments and compensation paid to employees, as well as payments made to service providers, vendors, and consultants, ensuring all applicable taxes for 2025 are fully remitted.

He emphasised that filing annual returns is a mandatory legal obligation, warning that non-compliance will attract statutory sanctions, including administrative penalties as prescribed under the new tax law.

According to Section 14 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, employers are required to submit detailed annual returns of all emoluments paid to employees, including taxes deducted and remitted, no later than January 31 each year.

Subair urged employers to treat tax compliance as a core business responsibility, highlighting that early and accurate filing supports effective revenue tracking and contributes to Lagos State’s fiscal planning and sustainability.

He noted that electronic filing through the LIRS eTax platform remains the only approved method in Lagos State, with manual submissions fully phased out.

The eTax portal at https://etax.lirs.net is described as secure, user-friendly, and accessible 24 hours a day, designed to simplify and standardise tax administration while improving efficiency and transparency.

Employers are required to ensure the Tax Identification Number (TaxID) of all employees is correctly captured during filing. Those without a TaxID must generate one promptly to avoid delays.

Subair encouraged employers needing assistance to visit any LIRS office or use the service’s official support channels.

The deadline reinforces Lagos State’s commitment to tax compliance and revenue mobilisation in line with the updated national tax framework.