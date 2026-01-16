Delta Closes 100th Year with $63.4 Billion Operating Revenue

Delta Air Lines has reported $63.4 billion in operating revenue for 2025, delivering a strong performance to cap its centennial year.

Okay News reports that the airline announced full-year operating income of $5.8 billion and pre-tax income of $6.2 billion, achieving a 9.8 per cent pre-tax margin. Earnings per share reached $7.66, while operating cash flow stood at $8.3 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Delta generated $16.0 billion in operating revenue, with operating income of $1.5 billion and an operating margin of 9.2 per cent. Quarterly earnings per share came in at $1.86, supported by robust demand across premium, international, and corporate travel segments. Operating cash flow for the quarter totalled $2.3 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian described the results as a testament to Delta’s differentiation and durability.

“The Delta team delivered a strong close to our centennial year, demonstrating the differentiation and durability we’ve built. Our industry-leading performance is delivered for our customers and our employees, while creating value for our owners, consistent with our long-term financial framework,” Bastian said.

He highlighted $5 billion in pre-tax profit with a double-digit operating margin and record free cash flow of $4.6 billion, achieved amid a challenging environment.

Bastian attributed the success to the exceptional efforts of Delta’s workforce, announcing $1.3 billion in profit-sharing payouts to employees—one of the largest in the company’s history.

Looking ahead to 2026, Bastian said the year is off to a strong start with accelerating top-line growth from consumer and corporate demand. The airline expects margin expansion and earnings growth of approximately 20 per cent year-over-year.

Excluding special items, Delta generated $4.6 billion in free cash flow for the year and achieved a return on invested capital of 12 per cent, reinforcing its focus on profitability, cash generation, and balance-sheet strength.

The airline ended 2025 with total debt and finance lease obligations of $14.1 billion, continuing progress toward investment-grade metrics.

Delta maintained its position as one of the most on-time carriers in the United States while expanding premium offerings and investing in fleet modernisation and digital innovation.