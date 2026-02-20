Deadly Clashes Erupt as Ondo APC Rift Deepens Between Governor and Minister

Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria – Violence has broken out within the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, the ruling political party in Nigeria, following an alleged power struggle between the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Okay News reports that the crisis escalated on Wednesday, February 19, 2026, during ward congresses held across the 203 wards in Ondo State, located in southwestern Nigeria. The congresses were part of a nationwide directive issued by the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress to elect party officials at ward, local government, and state levels ahead of future political activities.

In Odode-Idanre, the administrative headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area in Ondo State, two people were reportedly killed and five others injured in violent clashes linked to the congress exercise. The unrest followed an earlier disruption on Tuesday, February 18, 2026, at the party’s state secretariat in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

At the secretariat, suspected political thugs reportedly stormed a stakeholders’ meeting convened ahead of the ward congress. Several party leaders were attacked. Among those injured was Raphael Adetimehin, the younger brother of the Ondo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Ade Adetimehin. Raphael Adetimehin sustained machete wounds after being mistaken for his brother. His vehicle was set on fire, and he was rushed to the General Hospital in Idanre, where he remains in a coma.

By political tradition within Nigeria’s party structure, a sitting state governor is regarded as the leader of his or her party in that state. At the national level, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria holds that position. Although Minister Tunji-Ojo was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, party sources allege that the Ondo State chapter has quietly split into two blocs, one loyal to Governor Aiyedatiwa and the other aligned with the minister.

Despite public displays of unity during the recent 50th anniversary celebration of Ondo State, where both men were seen together at official events in Akure, political tensions appear to be growing behind the scenes. Party insiders claim the minister has built strong relationships with party elders and grassroots members, including providing financial support and distributing relief materials such as rice across wards during the Christmas period.

Former Ondo State Commissioner for Water Resources, Yetunde Adeyanju, who said she was attacked during the secretariat invasion, alleged that the assailants openly claimed allegiance to the governor. She stated, “The thugs came and were shouting, ‘we are from Aiyedatiwa.’ They specifically mentioned Aiyedatiwa, that ‘Aiyeatiwa sent us. We don’t want congress in Ondo State. The governor is in charge. The governor is the leader of the state and the governor is in charge. Nobody can query the authority of the governor and anybody that wants to talk about congress in Ondo State will be assassinated. If you talk about congress in Ondo State, you will be assassinated.’ They said that Aiyedatiwa owned the state, so, nobody should talk about congress.”

The state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin, also described the attack, saying, “The chairman of the committee (from Abuja) said we should hold a stakeholders meeting today (Tuesday). We both agreed to hold the meeting by 12pm. Then we sent this out for all of us to attend. Then I told the governor that I heard from the grapevine that some people were mobilising to the secretariat to destroy the meeting. He said no that such a thing cannot happen under his watch, that he would take charge. He (Aiyedatiwa) said he would caution anybody behind it, but 30 minutes later, the place was invaded with thugs, with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons. They beat hell out of all the leaders and members, except those who are for them. They beat me and dragged me on the floor; they took away my two phones and money from my pocket, with my wristwatch.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa has denied any involvement in the disruption. He described the earlier meeting as impromptu and said security agencies had been instructed to protect the secretariat. He attributed the violence to supporters of different aspirants contesting for party positions.

Supporters of Minister Tunji-Ojo have also spoken out. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, a former Commissioner for Sports in Ondo State and Director General of a pro-Tunji-Ojo group known as the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu, accused the governor of neglecting party members and mishandling internal disagreements. He claimed that more than 17 party leaders were hospitalised following Tuesday’s violence.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Aiyedatiwa insisted there is no rift between the governor and the minister, stating that the governor remains the leader of the party in the state and has consistently promoted unity. The Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Idowu Ajanaku, also dismissed reports of any division.

The chairman of the party’s elders’ forum, Pa Erastus Akeju, acknowledged that tensions have now become public and said elders would step in to mediate.

Political analyst Lanre Alewa warned that any sustained conflict within the ruling party could weaken its position ahead of Nigeria’s next general elections. He urged both leaders to restrain their supporters and allow the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress to intervene.

The outcome of the ward congresses and any subsequent investigations by security agencies may determine whether the crisis escalates further or is resolved through internal party reconciliation.