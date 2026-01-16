Detained Nigerian Vlogger Nick Francisca Set for Release in Guinea

Nigerian content creator Nick Francisca has confirmed her safety and imminent release following her detention by security authorities in Guinea-Conakry. The 24-year-old vlogger, who had been accused of spying after recording a video at a border checkpoint, reported feeling secure after an intense period of fear and legal uncertainty.

The Nigerian Embassy in Guinea has formally intervened in the case, providing official assurances that her international passport and electronic devices will be returned to her.

Okay News reports that the diplomatic mission’s involvement follows a viral appeal for help that drew widespread attention to the pharmacology student’s plight and the language barriers that had complicated her situation.

In her latest update shared on her official Instagram account, Francisca expressed profound gratitude to her supporters and specifically credited two Sierra Leonean individuals for securing her release from a detention cell. She noted that their immediate assistance was instrumental in ensuring she was no longer held in custody, allowing her to finally communicate with her family and the public.

To allay ongoing concerns regarding her welfare, the creator has pledged to provide daily video updates on her status until she successfully departs the country. She informed her followers that these frequent check-ins serve as a safety measure, advising that any lapse in communication should be viewed as a signal that she may be facing further difficulties.