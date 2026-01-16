Nigerian music superstars Wizkid and Asake have teamed up once again to deliver “Jogodo“, a high-energy Afrobeats anthem celebrating nightlife, luxury, and carefree indulgence.

Released as part of their joint EP REAL, Vol. 1, the song has quickly become a fan favorite with its infectious chorus and seamless blend of both artists’ signature styles.

Below is the complete and accurate lyrics for “Jogodo“

Overview of “Jogodo” by Wizkid and Asake

Song Title: Jogodo

Artists: Wizkid ft. Asake

Genre: Afrobeats

Release Date: January 2026

EP: REAL, Vol. 1

Producer: Magicsticks

Language: English, Yoruba, Nigerian Pidgin

Theme: Nightlife, celebration, luxury, attraction, confidence

Full Lyrics: “Jogodo” by Wizkid and Asake

Chorus: Wizkid

No be for here, you go jogodo

Say, tonight you go dey know, know, know

O fe pa mi with ogogoro

No be today we dey kpo, kpo

Bobo, your body dey pololo (Yeah)

Yepa, your body don dey tongolo (Yeah)

I found the money ’til tomorrow-row (Yeah), mm

Verse 1: Asake

Baby, baby, jowo, omo Ọlọ́run, fine bobo

Jowo maje o jabo

Mawo bonse’n shako, ibadi to’pon yin soko

Mo kan fe je mio lo ako

Me and my guys in Maybach-izzy

Dey go for the Escaladizzy

Celebrity life, e no easy

Skilly, skilly, easy

Ayi ngbona lemi ṣe wa fizzy

Too much efizzy, icy, icy

Kill it, kill it, kill it, kill it, kill it

Murder the beat, mo je bi kilishi

Chorus: Wizkid

No be for here, you go jogodo

Say, tonight you go dey know, know, know

O fe pa mi with ogogoro

No be today we dey kpo, kpo

Bobo, your body dey pololo (Yeah)

Yepa, your body don dey tongolo (Yeah)

I found the money ’til tomorrow-row (Yeah), mm

Verse 2: Wizkid

Oshey, oshey, oh

Baby, no long talk, oshey, oshey, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

Mogbe, mogbe oh, highness dey kill me, baby oh (Yeah)

Shana wole oh, hol’ up on me, shana wole oh

Owo wole oh, baby, je kin je, owo wole oh

Omo, don dey dance, I dey feel am

Escalawizzy, omo, no dey move, I dey hold am

Say many things I fit show you

Money on my mind, but na you

Chorus: Wizkid

No be for here, you go jogodo

Say, tonight you go dey know, know, know

O fe pa mi with ogogoro

No be today we dey kpo, kpo

Bobo, your body dey pololo (Yeah)

Yepa, your body don dey tongolo (Yeah)

I found the money ’til tomorrow-row (Yeah), mm

Outro: Asake

Baby, baby, jowo, omo Ọlọ́run, fine bobo

Jowo maje o jabo

Mawo bonse’n shako, ibadi to’pon yin soco

Mo kan fe je mio lo ako

What “Jogodo” Means

“Jogodo” is a Nigerian Pidgin slang term that refers to dancing wildly, getting intoxicated, or partying hard. The word captures the essence of letting loose and enjoying the moment without inhibition.

Throughout the song, Wizkid and Asake use the term to describe a night of celebration fueled by success, attraction, and carefree enjoyment.

Song Breakdown and Analysis

The Chorus

Wizkid delivers the infectious chorus with smooth, melodic vocals that instantly stick. The hook revolves around the idea of dancing wildly (“jogodo”) and getting intoxicated with “ogogoro” (a local Nigerian gin), creating an atmosphere of unrestrained celebration.

Asake’s Verse

Asake opens the song with his signature street-smart energy, blending Yoruba phrases with playful imagery. He references luxury cars like the Maybach and Escalade, highlighting the lavish lifestyle that comes with success. His verse is packed with wordplay and cultural references that resonate with Nigerian audiences.

Wizkid’s Verse

Wizkid’s second verse maintains the party vibe while adding romantic undertones. He balances his focus between money and attraction, showing the dual priorities of enjoying success while being captivated by someone special. His smooth delivery complements Asake’s more aggressive style perfectly.

Quick Facts About “Jogodo” by Wizkid and Asake

Detail Information Song Title Jogodo Artists Wizkid ft. Asake Language English, Yoruba, Nigerian Pidgin Genre Afrobeats Producer Magicsticks EP REAL, Vol. 1 Release Year 2026 EP Release Date January 23, 2026

About REAL, Vol. 1

“Jogodo” is one of four tracks featured on REAL, Vol. 1, the joint EP by Wizkid and Asake. The project was announced during an Apple Music Radio takeover in late 2025 and has been highly anticipated by fans.